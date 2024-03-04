The terrorist's movement was caught on CCTV and has been examined by the Police





New Delhi: The probe into the blast at a café in Bangalore is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.





At least ten people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Café in Brookfield in Bengaluru on March 1.





According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion is likely to handed over to the NIA.





A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed











