



Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard will inaugurate its Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) and lay the foundation stone for a new jetty at Okha on March 28, followed by the opening of the Operational Team Mess (OTM) and Married Accommodations in Veraval on March 29 in Gujarat.





The Defence Secretary will officiate as the Chief Guest at both events, significantly enhancing the Coast Guard's operational infrastructure.





The ceremony on March 28 will commence at 11 a.m. at Arambadha, Okha, where the HMU will be officially inaugurated and the Bhoomi Poojan for the jetty will be conducted.





These facilities are expected to bolster the Indian Coast Guard's regional operational capabilities.





Continuing the infrastructural expansion, on March 29, the Coast Guard Residential Accommodation (CGRA) at Enaz in Veraval will see the inauguration of the OTM and Married Accommodations.'





