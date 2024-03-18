

Test firing of Ship-Borne BrahMos from Navy's stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi

India has been looking to advance its defence capabilities with a more compact and efficient BrahMos missile.





BrahMos Aerospace, will start drop and dummy testing of the lighter and smaller New Generation (NG) BrahMos missile by mid-2025, with flight trials expected by the end of the same year.





“By 2026, we will induct the missile into the Indian Air Force (IAF),” claimed Atul Dinkar Rane, director general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and CEO and managing director of BrahMos Aerospace.





