



New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, held a meeting with International Trade Administration Assistant Secretary, Arun Venkatraman on Tuesday.





Both sides discussed ways to enhance the India-US trade relationship and the critical importance of this strategic partnership.





"Had an engaging meeting with @TradeGov Assistant Secretary Arun Venkatraman. We spoke about ways to enhance the #USIndiaTrade relationship and the critical importance of this strategic partnership," Garcetti posted on X.





The US envoy also praised the role of the 'East West Center' in promoting ties between the United States, Asia, and the Pacific islands. He met the President of the organisation, Suzanne Vares-Lum.





"The East West Center is doing a stellar job in building bridges and fostering understanding between the United States, Asia, and the Pacific islands through cooperative study, training, and research programs. I had an insightful meeting with @EastWestCenter President Suzanne Vares-Lum this morning about the impactful work they are doing in the region!" the US envoy stated on X.





Last week, Garcetti met with the former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Amritsar.





Garcetti also offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shared a deep personal desire to visit the Golden Temple.





Last month, the US envoy, during an event, hailed the ties between New Delhi and Washington and stressed that the two nations should work more robustly on co-development and serve as a 'model' for the world.





He also said that ties between India and the US is not merely 'additive relationship' but instead a 'multiplicative relationship'.





"Looking at the way, we are understanding each other's culture, this is more than an additive relationship, this is not India plus the US, this is India times the US...a multiplicative relationship," he said.





In January, Garcetti said the foundation of the bilateral ties between India and the US is built on the four P's: Peace, Prosperity, Planet and People.





"Whether it was our dual diplomacy in the G20, whether it's the work that we're doing in the health sphere, whether it's the way that we can look at trying to build peace in the world. The four P's, as I call them, are the cornerstone of our vision here as America in India through the mission here of peace, prosperity, planet and people," said the US envoy.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







