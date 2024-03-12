



Agni-V MIRV, the landmark ballistic weapons system, takes India's second-strike capability to the next level, giving it "higher potency, better influence and denser zone," said Dr V K Saraswat, former Director General of DRDO and currently Member Science and Technology, NITI Aayog, who was deeply involved with its development.





The missile, developed over 10 years by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, took its first flight on Monday, placing India in a select group of nations, altering its geopolitical and strategic position and acting as a game changer in southeast Asia.





Asked what this weapon would mean for India's nuclear and missile program, Dr Saraswat said that as a "force multiplier" it would increase the weapon's "radius of influence".





The new weapon system is based on Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which means a single missile can deploy multiple nuclear warheads and hit targets at different locations simultaneously.





"It will create a much better annihilation even with one missile. The number of missiles that will be required to be launched in future against an enemy attack would be fewer. This is called Force Multiplier," Dr Saraswat said.





This, he added, is "a major technology in terms of missile technology, control, guidance, precision".





The Agni-V MIRV uses smaller size warheads to generate a greater effect. Dr Saraswat called it an "evolutionary process" of nuclear technology in which India is "nowhere behind".





The successful test of Agni-V MIRV was applauded this evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he was "proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra".





President of India Droupadi Murmu said it was an 'important milestone in India's march towards greater geo-strategic role and capabilities".





The technology is currently possessed by a handful of nations including the US, UK, Russia, France, and China.





Stellar Achievement





The achievement comes after years of dedicated research and development by DRDO scientists. The Agni-V’s journey began with its maiden flight test in April 2012. Since then, it has undergone several successful tests in 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020, progressively validating its capabilities. These tests focused on evaluating the missile’s performance across crucial areas:





• Propulsion: Testing different configurations of the solid and liquid fuel stages to ensure reliable and powerful launches

• Navigation: Validating the onboard inertial navigation system and advanced guidance systems for precise targeting over long distances

• Long-Range Accuracy: Demonstrating the missile’s ability to hit designated targets thousands of kilometers away with exceptional precision. The successful launches in 2018 and 2020 were particularly significant, showcasing the Agni-V’s ability to travel its full operational range





Adding Teeth To The Annihilator: The MIRV Advantage





The latest test with MIRV technology marks a significant evolution of the Agni-V missile program. Previously, the Agni-V could deliver a single warhead. Now, with MIRV, it can carry multiple independently targeted warheads, significantly enhancing its offensive potential. Experts suggest the tested configuration could carry between 2-3 warheads, but details remain undisclosed. This allows for greater flexibility in various scenarios:





• Multiple Target Engagement: The ability to strike multiple high-value targets simultaneously in a time-sensitive operation

• Area Saturation: In a potential conflict, MIRV allows for saturating a broader defensive zone with warheads, overwhelming enemy defences

• Penetration of Advanced Missile Defence Systems: MIRV technology can potentially overwhelm missile defence systems designed to intercept single warheads





