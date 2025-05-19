



India’s PSLV-C61 mission, tasked with deploying the advanced EOS-09 Earth observation satellite, ended in failure on the morning of May 18, 2025, due to a suspected malfunction in the third-stage (PS3) flex nozzle system. This incident marks only the third failure in 63 launches for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since the 1990s.





The PSLV-C61 lifted off at 5:59 a.m. IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with its initial flight phases proceeding nominally. The solid-fuelled first stage (PS1) and the liquid-fuelled second stage (PS2) both performed as expected, maintaining the planned trajectory and velocity.





However, approximately 203 seconds into the flight, during the PS3 solid motor phase, telemetry data indicated a sudden and abnormal drop in chamber pressure. This anomaly coincided with the period when the third stage’s flex nozzle system is actively steering the vehicle during its 114-second burn.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the sequence of events, stating, “First two stages performed as expected. In the third stage, we observed less chamber pressure. The mission could not be accomplished”. The rocket subsequently deviated from its intended path, and the EOS-09 satellite failed to reach its planned 525 km sun-synchronous orbit.





The third-stage PS3 motor is equipped with a flexible bearing nozzle system, or “flex nozzle,” which is critical for thrust vector control. Constructed from layered elastomeric materials, the flex nozzle allows precise adjustment of the rocket’s thrust direction without the need for complex hydraulic actuators. This system steers the vehicle during the entire third-stage burn.





A failure in the flex nozzle-whether in its materials, actuation, or control-can result in thrust misalignment. This misalignment can cause the rocket to veer off course rapidly, as was observed in the PSLV-C61 mission. The PS3 stage uses hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) fuel, typically generating 240 kN of thrust under optimal conditions. The sudden drop in chamber pressure suggests a loss of effective thrust vectoring, likely due to the suspected nozzle malfunction.





Variants of Vikas Engine





The following are the different variants of the Vikas Engine:





Type Fuel Launcher Stages Booster/First Stage Vikas-2 UDMH / N2O4 GSLV Mk-I L40H Strap-On Vikas-2B UH 25 / N2O4 GSLV Mk-II L40H Strap-On Vikas-X UH 25 / N2O4 LVM3 L110 stage Second Stage Vikas-4 UDMH / N2O4 GSLV Mk-I GS2 stage, PSLV PS2 stage Vikas-4B UH 25 / N2O4 GSLV Mk-II GS2 stage, PSLV PS2 stage





The loss of the EOS-09 satellite is a significant setback for India’s space-based surveillance and remote sensing capabilities. EOS-09, equipped with a C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar, was intended to strengthen India’s 52-satellite constellation for all-weather, day-and-night Earth observation-particularly for border and coastal monitoring.





ISRO has convened a failure analysis committee to investigate the root cause, focusing on the manufacturing records and test protocols of the PS3 stage and its flex nozzle assembly. While the precise cause is yet to be confirmed, this incident underscores the critical importance of propulsion and stage-separation reliability; globally, 74% of launch failures between 2018 and 2023 have been attributed to similar issues.





Despite this failure, the PSLV remains one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles, with only three failures in 63 launches since its inception. The last failure occurred in 2017 (PSLV-C39), and before that, during the inaugural flight in 1993. The PSLV’s track record has made it the backbone of India’s space program, trusted for both domestic and international satellite deployments.





The PSLV-C61 mission’s failure highlights the vulnerability of even mature launch systems to component-level anomalies, particularly in critical systems like the flex nozzle. The ongoing investigation by ISRO’s failure analysis committee will be crucial in identifying the exact cause and implementing corrective measures to maintain the PSLV’s reputation for reliability and to restore momentum to India’s ambitious space program.





Agencies







