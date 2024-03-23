



Thimphu: India and Bhutan have committed to promoting connectivity, expanding development partnership and strengthening trade and investment ties with a particular focus on the Gelephu Special Administrative Region. This initiative aims to foster greater economic connectivity in the region and facilitate economic partnerships.





During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bhutan, India and Bhutan committed to pursuing a transformative partnership that advances the "unique and special" relations between the two nations.





This includes promoting connectivity through rail links, roads, air, waterways, trade infrastructure for seamless cross-border movement of goods and services, and economic as well as digital connectivity.





The joint statement highlighted that since Bhutan's First Five-Year Plan in 1961, India's development partnership with Bhutan has been empowering the people and ensuring development across sectors and regions.





"Our development partnership is a confluence of India's approach of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and the philosophy of Gross National Happiness in Bhutan," it added.





Both countries also affirmed their commitment to continue to expand the development partnership in line with the priorities of the people, the Bhutan government and the King of Bhutan.





India and Bhutan welcomed the Joint Vision Statement on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership and said that the energy cooperation between the two countries results in mutually beneficial outcomes.





"We will continue to expand our clean energy partnership in the sectors of hydropower, solar and green hydrogen and jointly develop new projects, which channel our technological prowess, the vibrancy of the business sector, and skilled talent of both countries to enhance energy security in the region," it added.





Both countries are further committed to harnessing technologies for rapid economic growth and promoting the well-being of the people of India and Bhutan.





New Delhi and Thimphu also committed to strengthening trade and investment linkages with each other, particularly through the private sector, including in the context of the development of the Gelephu Special Administrative Region, which will lead to greater economic connectivity in the region in a sustainable manner, promote economic partnerships and bring the people of Bharat and Bhutan closer.





"Bharat has entered a new chapter in its history, one which is characterised by rapid socio-economic progress and technological advancements, and striving to become a developed nation by 2047 in the Amrit Kaal. Bhutan has the vision to become a high-income nation by 2034 and is embarking on a new phase in its economic development. In the common quest for progress and prosperity, Bharat and Bhutan will continue to be the closest of friends and partners," the joint statement added.





PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.





Upon his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.





Prime Minister Modi was conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Bhutan's highest civilian honour. He became only the first foreign dignitary and fourth person to receive this award.





He called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu and attended a cultural program at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of the Bhutan King.





PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay and several MOUs were exchanged in the presence of the two leaders.





