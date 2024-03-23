



New Delhi: The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, appreciated the discussions between New Delhi and Berlin regarding the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) on Friday.





He said that Germany has set up a working group with India on green hydrogen while adding that India might be exporting energy to the rest of the world in the coming years.





Taking to social media platform X, Ackermann said, "What better place to talk about the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership than the beautiful @sundernursery in Delhi! Happy to have @MEAIndia on board and present Indo-German innovations in Africa and Latin America! Triangular cooperation combines India and Germany skills and strengths."





Speaking to ANI about the GSDP, Ackermann said, "One element of this partnership is certainly looking to energy provision, which is 'green'. Emission-free energy provision...India, in a couple of years, will be a very interesting country that provides green hydrogen to the rest of the world, so it might be energy exporting."





"We (Germany) have set up with India together, a working group on green hydrogen, so at some stage Germany can benefit from this export from India," he said.





He also said that Germany needs skilled labour and has become an attractive destination for Indian students, while affirming that more Indians will be going to Germany in the coming months.





"India and Germany concluded this mobility partnership and agreement. There is indeed a need in Germany for skilled labour on many levels. India is willing to help recruit citizens to go to Germany. We had certain successes on various level. The legal framework in Germany has changed and it is very liberal and open-minded. I am sure that in the months to come, more Indians will go to Germany and we are very happy about it," the German Ambassador said.





