



New Delhi: The second India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in New Delhi on Monday.





The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on the Indian side and by Secretary General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ms Anne-Marie Descotes on the French side, said an official statement.





During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress made since the first India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and discussed the ongoing robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G (Government-to-Government) and commercial segments.





Additionally, both sides also discussed the implementation of the recently signed Letter of Intent on Defence Space Cooperation, capacity building and training, space exchanges and defence space industrial cooperation.





Earlier on Monday, India and France held a bilateral dialogue to discuss disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.





The two sides also discussed space security, conventional weapons, including AI in the military domain, lethal autonomous weapon systems, and multilateral export control regimes.





Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descotes on Monday.





He stated that the strategic partnership between the two nations is growing from "strength to strength."





Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Foreign Office Consultations and Strategic Space Dialogue between the two nations will further enhance the momentum of India-France ties.





