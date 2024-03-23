Gyalaphug is a village built by the Chinese inside Bhutanese





Thimphu: The border discussions between Bhutan and China are "matters between those two countries," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a press briefing on Friday.





Asked whether China-Bhutan border dispute was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of Bhutan, Kwatra said, "In so far as the boundary discussions between Bhutan and China are concerned, they are matters between those two countries."





Earlier in October, the 25th round of boundary talks between China and Bhutan was held in Beijing, with the delegates from the two countries carrying forward the negotiations to settle boundary disputes and commending the work of an expert group in this direction, according to an official release from the Chinese foreign ministry. The two sides agreed to build on the "positive momentum" from the ongoing boundary negotiations, the release stated.





The Foreign Secretary further stated that PM Modi's Bhutan visit has given a very clear roadmap of the direction to pursue ahead in terms of collaborations in the times ahead.





He said, "I think besides all this very important point is that the visit has given us a very clear roadmap of the direction to pursue area, to prioritize intensity, to focus on in terms of how we would be carrying forward our collaboration in months and years ahead."





Kwatra also highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's announcement to provide Rs 10,000 crore to Bhutan for supporting its 13th five-year plan includes India's support for its economic stimulus package.





PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.





He received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.





PM Modi also called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu earlier in the day. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.





