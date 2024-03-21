



New Delhi: Highlighting India's strong commitment to democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is not only fulfilling the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people but is also providing hope to the world that democracy delivers and empowers.





Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, he said that the world will witness the "largest festival of democracy" and people will affirm their faith in democracy once again.





Prime Minister Modi was addressing the Summit for Democracy via video conferencing on Wednesday. He called the summit a crucial platform for democracies worldwide to exchange experiences and learn from each other.





The third Edition of the Summit for Democracy is being organised by South Korea in Seoul.





"Democracy delivers! Democracy empowers! PM @narendramodi delivered his remarks at the 3rd Summit of Democracy on the theme, "Inclusive Society and Youth Empowerment". PM highlighted the achievements of democracy in fulfilling the aspirations of its people. He called for making international systems and institutions more inclusive, democratized, participative and fair," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.





He further said that India has an ancient and unbroken culture of democracy, and it has been the "lifeblood of Indian civilization."





"Consensus-building, open dialogue, and free discussion have resonated throughout India's history. That is why my fellow citizens consider India to be the Mother of Democracy," PM Modi said.





He added, "Today, India is not only fulfilling the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people but is also providing hope to the world that democracy delivers and empowers."





Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, Prime Minister Modi said that the world will witness the "largest festival of democracy," which will be the largest electoral exercise in the history of mankind.





"In a few weeks from now, the world will witness the largest festival of democracy in India. With around one billion voters expected to vote, this will be the largest electoral exercise in the history of mankind. The people of India will once again affirm their faith in democracy," he said.





PM Modi emphasised that over the last decade, India has moved forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'--that is, 'collective efforts for inclusive growth.'





Highlighting India's growth in the technology sector, PM Modi said, "India's rapid progress in digital public infrastructure have revolutionised public service delivery and enhanced financial inclusion. Riding on the power of youth and technology, India has rapidly developed into the world's third largest startup eco-system."





"Over 1.4 million elected women representatives at the grassroots level are our agents of change for women-led development," he added. "Today, India is not only fulfilling the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people, but is also providing hope to the world that democracy delivers and democracy empowers."





He cited instances of India's contributions to global democracy, including legislative measures for women's representation, poverty alleviation efforts, and international assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Prime Minister Modi called for collaborative efforts among democratic nations to address challenges facing democracy worldwide. He emphasised the need for inclusivity, fairness, and participative decision-making in international systems and institutions.





He said that India stands ready to share its experience with all fellow democracies in the pursuit of working together for an inclusive, democratic, participative, and fair international system.





"In the era of turmoil and transitions, democracy faces many challenges. This requires us to work together. Democratic countries should lead the efforts to make international systems and institutions more inclusive, democratic, participative, and fair. Only through such shared efforts, we will be able to fulfil the aspirations of our people," PM Modi said.





"And, we will also lay the foundation of a secure, stable and prosperous future for the generations to come. India stands ready to share its experience with all fellow democracies in this pursuit," he added





The Summit for Democracy, an initiative of US President Joe Biden, is being hosted by South Korea this year from March 18-20 and brings together government officials, NGOs and civil society members.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







