J&K Police Files Charge Sheet Against 12 In ₹300-Crore Drug Haul Case
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 12 suspects in a court here in a ₹300-crore drug haul case, an official said.
The case pertains to the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs from Jammu and Kashmir and some neighbouring states last year. The accused wanted to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials
