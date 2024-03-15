



Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 12 suspects in a court here in a ₹300-crore drug haul case, an official said.





The case pertains to the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs from Jammu and Kashmir and some neighbouring states last year. The accused wanted to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







