



Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun in Seoul. The two leaders held discussions on trade and economic cooperation between India and South Korea.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun today in Seoul. Wide-ranging conversation on our trade and economic cooperation, both current and future, which is at the heart of the India-South Korea relationship."





EAM Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, also met think tank representatives of South Korea. He stated that exchanges will only increase as the convergences between India and South Korea rise.





Sharing insight about the meeting, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Interesting conversation with think tank representatives of RoK. Our exchanges and interaction would only increase as the convergences between our two countries grow."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met the Director of National Security Chang Ho-jin in Seoul. During the meeting, the two sides discussed shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary regional and global issues.





"Good start to my visit. Met with the Director of National Security Chang Ho-jin in Seoul today. A useful discussion on our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary regional & global issues," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.





During his visit to Seoul, Jaishankar will co-chair the 10th India - South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul. He is also expected to meet with Korean dignitaries and the Indian community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.





In a press release, MEA stated, "India - Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, S&T, and culture."





"The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.





After concluding his visit to South Korea, Jaishankar will travel to Japan from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.





The two Ministers are expected to discuss issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, and exchange views on cooperation for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, according to MEA.





MEA in the press release said, "India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership has further deepened in the last decade in areas such as defence and digital technologies, semiconductor supply chains, clean energy, high-speed rail, industrial competitiveness and connectivity. EAM's visit and meetings in Tokyo will provide strategic guidance to our functional cooperation in these areas."





Jaishankar will also participate in the first Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo. He is expected to interact with business leaders, think tanks and academia, building upon strong cultural and people-to-people ties.





"EAM's visits to the Republic of Korea and Japan, two of our major partners, will impart further momentum to bilateral exchanges and set the agenda for future cooperation," it added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







