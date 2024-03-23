Open-source maritime tracking data indicates the presence of not just one, but at least four Chinese research vessels navigating through the Indian Ocean





New Delhi: The Indian Navy is on high alert as another Chinese satellite and missile tracking vessel, Yuan Wang-03, has entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), joining three similar “research” ships already present in the area. This development comes as India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal due to a potential ballistic missile test from Abdul Kalam Island on April 3-4.





The Yuan Wang class of ships, operated by China’s Strategic Support Force, is equipped with advanced sensors and electronic equipment to monitor satellite launches, track ballistic missile trajectories, and conduct electronic surveillance.





Previously, another Chinese research ship, Xiang Yang Hong-01, was present in the Bay of Bengal during India’s Agni-5 ballistic missile test on March 11. Additionally, Xiang Yang Hong 03 docked in Male last month amid strained India-Maldives relations under the pro-Beijing government.





China’s marine resource survey ship, Da Yang Hao, is also currently in the IOR. While China often sends such vessels for civilian purposes like oceanographic research, officials note that having four “dual-use” ships in the region simultaneously is uncommon. “China has a large fleet of 65 research & survey vessels. Most of them are ostensibly civilian ones for oceanographic research but they regularly undertake surveys for military purposes,” an officer aware of the development was quoted as saying by the Times of India.





Moreover, China recently assisted the Pakistan Navy in inducting its first specialised research ship capable of tracking ballistic missile launches and conducting intelligence missions.





China maintains a significant naval presence in the IOR, with plans to establish additional logistical facilities along the African east coast. This move follows China’s establishment of its first overseas base in Djibouti in 2017, showcasing Beijing’s expanding maritime ambitions in the region.





With the world's largest Navy with over 360 warships and submarines, China deploys six to eight warships, apart from research ships and many fishing vessels, in IOR at any given time. Beijing is also working to establish additional logistical turnaround facilities from the African east coast to the Malacca Strait, having already secured a few since establishing its first overseas base at Djibouti on the Horn of Africa in Aug 2017.





