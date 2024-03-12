



Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu held a "tete-a-tete" meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth on Monday to discuss ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations.





President Murmu also presented a RuPay card to Mauritius PM as a special gesture.





RuPay card services were launched in Mauritius on February 12 this year.





"Taking India-Mauritius partnership to new heights! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius held a tete-a-tete meeting. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties and discussed ways to impart further momentum to the historic & deep-rooted India-Mauritius partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.





In a special gesture, President Murmu presented an Indian@RuPay_npcicard to PM Jugnauth, the MEA added.





As part of a three-day state visit, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.





"President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrives in Mauritius on a 3-day State Visit," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.





"In a special gesture reflecting the exceptionally close ties between & , PM @KumarJugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full state honours," the MEA spokesperson added.





President Droupadi Murmu emplaned on her first State visit to Mauritius on Monday.





As a significant highlight of the visit, President Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, marking a new milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two countries.





As the sixth Indian President to grace the Mauritian National Day as the Chief Guest since 2000, President Murmu's State Visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthening the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepening our close people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier.





MEA official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said Monday that this visit will be a "new milestone" in India-Mauritius ties.





"A new milestone in India-Mauritius ties! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn embarks on a State Visit to Mauritius. The President will attend the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest tomorrow," said Jaiswal in a post on X.





President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.





In addition, President Murmu will meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders.





During the visit, President Murmu and Prime Minister Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multifaceted nature of India's vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.





President Murmu will also witness exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries, the MEA release added.





Additionally, she will address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations, members of the Indian diaspora and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute.





