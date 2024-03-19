



New Delhi: T. Armstrong Changsan has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Cuba, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.





An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 1997, Changsan is currently a Joint Secretary in the MEA.





"Shri T. Armstrong Changsan (IFS: 1997), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cuba," the MEA said in an official press release.





He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.





