



Taipei: Taiwan Foreign ministry on Monday said that the Taiwan will welcome any Indian worker who meets conditions for recruitment and satisfies industry demand, regardless of their ethnic background.





Following the signing of an MOU on labour force cooperation between the two countries on February 16, the ministry stated that the qualified workers will be treated fairly.





"Taiwan will welcome any Indian worker who meets conditions for recruitment and satisfies industry demand, regardless of their ethnic background. Qualified workers will be treated fairly and accorded due protection under Taiwanese law," the statement said.





I would like to respond to the comments made by Minister of Labor Ming-chun Hsu：



Taiwan's recruitment of migrant workers absolutely cannot be based on race or ethnicity. Period. pic.twitter.com/RHh7ZnZyxs — 🇹🇼陳冠廷 Kuan-Ting Chen (@kuantingvision) March 4, 2024





Taiwan and India signed an MOU on labor force cooperation on February 16 this year.





This accord will bolster people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and help alleviate labor shortages in Taiwan's industries.





"Indeed, the MOU constitutes a reciprocal arrangement that benefits both sides," according to the Foreign Ministry's statement.





The Taiwan government will continue the planning of recruiting Indian workers, to make a comprehensive framework for related endeavors.





"While promoting labor affairs cooperation with India, the Taiwan government will continue to conduct relevant discussions and planning regarding the number, and professional skills of Indian workers coming to Taiwan, as well as industries for which they will be recruited, so as to put into place a comprehensive framework for related endeavors," the statement said.





Moreover, the ministry further apologised for the remarks made by certain Taiwan government agencies which led to criticism among Taiwan's society, Indians, and other international stakeholders.





"Recently, in discussions with relevant sectors in Taiwan's society, certain government agencies have made remarks that were not entirely appropriate. This has led to criticism among Taiwan's society, Indian friends, and other international stakeholders. The government expresses sincere apologies over this situation. It will earnestly review its actions and make needed improvements going forward," the statement read.





Meanwhile, Kuan-Ting Chen, an elected member of the Legislative Yuan (MP), responded to the comments made by Labour minister Ming-chun Hsu and stressed that Taiwan's recruitment of migrant workers cannot be based on race or ethnicity.





"I would like to respond to the comments made by Minister of Labour Ming-chun Hsu:Taiwan's recruitment of migrant workers absolutely cannot be based on race or ethnicity. Period," Chen said in a post shared on X.





Notably, Taiwan boasts a civil society that embraces different views and allows for a wide array of voices to be heard.





"Taiwan also fully respects India's diverse and rich culture and cherishes the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and India. It will spare no effort in advancing cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries, with the aim of further elevating cooperation and partnership between Taiwan and India," it added.





The ministry further expressed hope that the people of Taiwan will support the country's efforts to engage with the world and advance substantive interactions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.





"Taiwan government also hopes that the people of Taiwan will support the country's efforts to engage with the world, further advance substantive interactions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and thereby bolster reciprocal and mutually beneficial exchanges," the statement said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed





