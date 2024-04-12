Anti-tank Guided Missile firing being conducted on Thursday





Guwahati: Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army conducted a training exercise, involving the firing of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a super high-altitude area of 17,000 feet in Sikkim on Thursday, Defence PRO, Guwahati informed through a press release.





@adgpi Trishakti Corps has executed a rigorous training exercise involving the firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) at a super high-altitude area of 17000 feet in Sikkim pic.twitter.com/mewUBQHHWp — Vipin Vijayan (@Vipin_Vijayan_) April 12, 2024





Missile-firing detachments from mechanised and infantry units of the entire Eastern Command participated in the training exercise.





The exercise encompassed comprehensive continuity training and live firing from different platforms on moving as well as static targets depicting battlefield conditions, the release stated.





The ATGM detachments demonstrated the capability to neutralise armoured threats with unparalleled lethality, ensuring mission success on treacherous mountains, it added.





The ATGM system's performance in high-altitude environments reaffirms the aim of 'Ek Missile Ek Tank', and showcases the accuracy and effectiveness of the ATGM system in super-high-altitude terrain, the released stated further.





The successful performance of the ATGM system in such high-altitude environments reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to the doctrine of "Ek Missile Ek Tank" (One Missile, One Tank).





This exercise not only highlighted the precision and efficacy of the ATGM system but also demonstrated its suitability for deployment in super high-altitude terrains, enhancing the Army's operational capabilities in such rugged landscapes.





