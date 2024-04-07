

In recent years, India has put a lot of thrust on expanding its military relations with Vietnam and even gifted a naval corvette to the Southeast Asian nation last year. It is now participating in a trade event there.

India has firmed up its efforts to become an important player in Vietnam's defence sector with a delegation of military hardware producers from the South Asian nation participating in the ongoing Vietnam Expo in Hanoi.





The Vietnam Expo is the Southeast Asian nation's largest annual trade event organized there by the country's trade promotion agency.





Among the Indian participants in the trade fair is India's state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is known for manufacturing advanced avionics for India's homegrown fighter jet, LCA TEJAS.





"BEL is participating in Vietnam Expo 2024 from April 3 to 6 in Hanoi. HE Mr Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade, Vietnam, & Indian Ambassador HE Mr Sandeep Arya visited the BEL stall," BEL posted on social media.





Interestingly, Vietnam is among the countries that have shown interest in acquiring the Tejas and the BrahMos missile from India.





Reportedly, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturers of LCA TEJAS, have offered to set up a logistical hub for the aircraft in Vietnam if Hanoi agrees to a deal with New Delhi.





(With Russia Media Inputs)







