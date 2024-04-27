

by Girish Linganna





India has rapidly improved its arsenal of missiles in recent months, with a recent successful test of a homegrown missile further showcasing its advancement in this field. Sputnik explores the potential impact of India’s Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) on its defense technology sector.





A military expert has expressed that the recent test of India’s Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile will significantly enhance its missile capabilities.





India’s focus on achieving self-reliance in this field received a major boost following the successful flight test of the ITCM off the coast of Odisha earlier this month.





After successfully testing the land-based version of the missile, recent reports suggest that the country’s defense authorities are now preparing for an upcoming air launch of the missile.





This development follows India’s prior test of a submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), with the air-launched variant completing the nation’s indigenous cruise missile technology triad.





The introduction of the air-launched version of the ITCM is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) due to its extended range compared to traditional missiles.





The ITCM will greatly enhance India’s military capabilities as it is entirely composed of Indian components. Previously, the major challenge for India’s defence technology sector was obtaining missile engines. Major General Shashi Bhushan Asthana (Retd) shared this insight with Sputnik on Thursday (25th April 2026) .





The recent test of the ITCM on April 18 utilized a small turboprop engine of Indian origin. This indigenous engine significantly boosts the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in three key ways: allowing for increased missile production, reducing reliance on foreign components, and enabling the development of various missile variants, as mentioned by Major General Shashi Bhushan Asthana (Retd).





A small turboprop engine refers to a type of aircraft engine that combines a gas turbine with a propeller. It is typically used in light aircraft, providing efficient power for short to medium distance flights, and is known for its reliability and lower operational costs compared to pure jet engines.





Asthana highlighted that the ITCM boosts the Indian Defence Forces’ capabilities by utilizing sea-skimming cruise missiles that fly at very low altitudes. This characteristic makes it challenging for enemy air defence systems to detect and intercept them.





A sea-skimming cruise missile is designed to fly at extremely low altitudes over water, often just a few meters above the surface, to avoid radar detection and increase the likelihood of reaching its target undetected. These missiles are typically used for naval warfare and are capable of carrying various payloads, including conventional or nuclear warheads.





The retired Indian Army officer emphasized the significance of having long-range cruise missiles in India’s arsenal.





In addition to the Intermediate-Range Tactical Cruise Missile (ITCM) with a range of 1000 km, India also possesses the Prithvi-II, a short-range cruise missile capable of striking targets within a 350 km radius.





ITCMs are considered important additions to India’s missile arsenal because a country needs various types of missiles for self-defence. India has developed significant expertise in ballistic missiles, exemplified by the Agni-V with an 8,000 km range and the ongoing development of Agni-VI, which will be able to target distances exceeding 10,000 km, as highlighted by the defence expert.



