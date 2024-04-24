French police and members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris





The suspect, initially sighted outside the consulate, triggered a massive police response, with images circulating on media platforms depicting a tense standoff





Paris: Paris was gripped by tension on Friday as police launched a high-stakes operation at the Iranian consulate following reports of a man armed with a grenade and explosives vest.





The suspect, initially sighted outside the consulate, triggered a massive police response, with images circulating on media platforms depicting a tense standoff.





Amidst escalating fears of a terror attack, French authorities swiftly cordoned off the area, intensifying security measures to neutralize the imminent threat.





Reports surfaced that the individual had threatened to detonate himself within the consulate premises, heightening apprehension among witnesses and law enforcement alike.





While details regarding the suspect’s motives remained undisclosed, witnesses recounted chilling moments as the man allegedly desecrated flags within the consulate, citing vengeance for his brother’s death, Le Parisien newspaper reported.





Despite the swift police action leading to the suspect’s apprehension, concerns persisted about the potential repercussions of the incident.





In response to the unfolding crisis, Parisian transport services suspended traffic on metro lines traversing near the consulate, exacerbating the city’s state of alert.





Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and regional instability, the incident underscored the pervasive threat of violence amidst diplomatic strains with the Middle East facing ongoing instability and diplomatic challenges.





However, it was unclear whether the incident had any link to current tensions between Iran and Israel.





(With Agency Inputs)







