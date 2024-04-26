



Srinagar: Police and security forces have continued search operation for second day in Renji forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.





A joint team of Police, Army’s 13RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Renji forest area of Bandipora amid specific information about the presence of at least two & three terrorists on Wednesday.





As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.





“All exits points have been sealed and lights were installed to prevent terrorists from escaping,” quoting an official news agency Kashmir Scroll reported.





He said that search operation continued throughout the night and it is going on Thursday as well.





(With Agency Inputs)








