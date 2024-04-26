



In a tribute to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a new selfie point was unveiled at Hombotingla Pass in Ladakh on April 24.





This initiative, a joint effort by the Indian Army and the Tourism Department of Kargil, honours the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.





With the resounding slogan 'I Love Indian Army,' the site offers breathtaking views of Kargil Town and the Mighty Batalik Sector, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the defence of the nation.





The inauguration of this selfie point serves as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of our soldiers and aims to promote tourism and patriotism in the region.





Located amidst the majestic Zanskar ranges of Kargil, this selfie point will serve as a powerful symbol of unity and appreciation for the Indian Army.





Featuring the hashtag #KVDRajatJayanti, the Selfie Point invites visitors to capture and share moments of reverence for the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.





With panoramic views of the rugged terrain and the serene beauty of the surrounding landscapes, the selfie point offers a unique opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in the rich history and natural splendour of the region.





The inauguration ceremony, attended by veterans, school and college children, leaders and members of religious communities, was a poignant reminder of the courage and valour displayed by our armed forces during the Kargil war.





In addition to honouring our heroes, the selfie point also aims to promote tourism in Kargil and showcase the region's cultural heritage and hospitality.





With its strategic location and stunning vistas, the selfie point is expected to attract tourists from across the country and abroad, while boosting the local economy and fostering a sense of pride among the residents of Kargil.





This is the third such Selfie Point constructed by the Indian Army this month including one each at Khaltse and Hamboting La.





In the conflict, which lasted over two months, the Army managed to push back the Pakistani intruders, who had been occupying certain vantage points in Kargil, raising the Tricolour on the territory wrested from the enemy. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay," declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle.





