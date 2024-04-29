



TATA Group, in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), has commenced the development of 14-nanometer (nm) chip technology. This initiative supplements their existing plans to manufacture 28 nm nodes at their semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat.





The 14nm chip technology offers enhanced efficiency, power, and speed, making it ideal for compact electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Furthermore, both companies are actively advancing indigenous technologies in assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) processes.





With a monthly capacity of 50,000 wafers and an annual production of three billion chips, the Dholera facility will cater to various sectors including high-performance computing, electric vehicles (EVs), and consumer electronics. It will serve both commercial and strategic interests, with the first chip anticipated to roll out by the end of 2026.





In a parallel venture, TATA Group is investing ₹27,000 crore in an ATMP project in Assam. The Dholera facility is projected to create approximately 50,000 employment opportunities, while an additional 20,000-22,000 jobs are expected to emerge from the Assam unit.





