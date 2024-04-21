



A registered Over-Ground Worker (OGW), a school headmaster by profession, was arrested on Sunday from his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Security forces recovered a Pakistan-made pistol and two Chinese grenades from his possession.





The arrested person, identified as Qamaruddin, was nabbed during a joint operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army from his home in Hari Budha area.





According to the security forces, the arms and ammunition were suspected to be used to disturb the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Poonch.





The Poonch police said the forces were still continuing a search in the area.





Meanwhile, a video shared on social media by the ANI news agency showed security personnel entering the house and searching the premises.





The Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in five phases on April 19 and 26; and May 7, 13 and 20.





