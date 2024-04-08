



Rajouri/Jammu: Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, leading to the recovery of eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two wireless sets, and some ammunition, officials said.





The recovered material was in a highly rusted condition, indicating that the hideout was in use when terrorists were operating in the district before it was freed of militancy over two decades ago, officials said.





They said that police assisted by the Army launched a search operation at Azmatabad village in Thannamandi area, 30 kms from Rajouri town, and unearthed the hideout.





While one of the IEDs weighed 1 kg, the rest seven were half a kg each, the officials said.





Three magazines of AK-47 rifle, 102 rounds of ammunition, one charger, and two wireless sets were the other items seized.





