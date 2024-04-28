



Two terrorists killed in Sopore were from POK and Rawalpindi. Terrorists identified as Sanam Zafar and Abdul Wahab Arrived in North Kashmir a month ago, lived in forest





Two Lashkar terrorists who were killed in an anti-terror operation in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday were from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, sources said.





The accused have been identified as Sanam Zafar from Mirpur in POK and Abdul Wahab from Rawalpindi in Pakistan.





According to sources, they reached Sopore in North Kashmir one month ago. However, it is not clear how they reached the region from across the border.





After analysing the pictures from their phones, the officials say, it is believed both had lived in the North Kashmir forest for some time before coming to Sopore town.





One of the terrorists was killed on Thursday when the encounter began, and the second terrorist was neutralised on Friday by the security forces following a gunfight.





Two army personnel and a civilian were also injured in the incident.





(With Agency Inputs)







