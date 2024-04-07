



New Delhi: Top Greek academics from cutting-edge fields like IT, engineering, business and marketing will be in the national capital this week in order to network and interact with their Indian counterparts in the framework of the International Conference: "Greece and India: History, Society, Science and Entrepreneurship," the Greek Embassy stated in a press release.





The conference will be held from April 8 to 10 at the JNU Convention Centre in New Delhi.





The Greek Chair of JNU is the co-organiser of the conference together with the Athens Kapodistrian University, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the International Hellenic University.





The aim is to explore new areas of academic cooperation and promote people-to-people ties. This is the first time a visit by such a high ranking delegation is taking place after the elevation of bilateral ties between India and Greece to a strategic partnership, which included education and student exchanges in the key fields of cooperation between them, the press release added.





The initiative is under the aegis of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece and the Secretary General himself, I Chryssoulakis, as well as the Secretary General for Higher Education of the Greek Ministry of Education, O Zorras, will deliver video addresses.





The Ambassador of Greece will deliver remarks at the opening of the conference.





Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, will be the chief guest.





This is already the third of a series of conferences on Greece and India in the space of two years, which enjoy the constant support of the Embassy of Greece in India and are also planning a networking event for Indian and Greek academics.





Inter alia, a visit of the high ranking Greek academics from the relevant fields is planned at the IIT Delhi Research and Innovation Centre, the release said.





