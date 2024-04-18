



Kyiv: The Ukrainian frontline, which has been held by the country for several months in the special military operation zone, is expected to collapse this summer, TASS reported, citing Politico newspaper.





As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its third year, the Russian forces significantly surmount the Ukrainian ones, owing to which the frontline may collapse this summer due to the supposed Russian offensive.





According to the sources, the situation in Ukraine has been complicated due to the lack of Western weapons, undermining the morale of Ukrainian soldiers, reported TASS, citing the newspaper.





However, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, during a press briefing on Tuesday, stressed that it is important that US allies like Ukraine and Israel get the security assistance they need as quickly as possible. Notably, the US has been providing security assistance to Ukraine ever since the war between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022.





Last month, US President Joe Biden has assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is confident that Congress will renew military aid to fight Russia, Al Jazeera reported.





Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as he criticised his country's allies for engaging in "lengthy discussions" and "turning a blind eye".





The Russian military launched attacks on five regions across Ukraine, killing at least seven people and damaging infrastructure, including substations and power generation facilities, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.





Ukrainian officers "privately accept that more (territorial) losses are inevitable this summer," but the question is how significant they will be.





According to Politico's assessments, Russia "has never been closer to its goals" in the special military operation zone, while it may be "the nation of Ukraine as it currently exists that is consigned to the past," unless there is a turning point on the battlefield, TASS reported.





Earlier, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel that the situation on the front has dangerously escalated.





Moreover, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on strengthening mobilisation, which would allow for the conscription of hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians.





The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in early 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.





However, later in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale land, sea, and air invasion of Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian military assets and cities across the country.





Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always condemned civilian killings and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.





