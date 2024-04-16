



New Delhi: The National Security Adviser of the United States, Jake Sullivan, postponed his trip to India this week amid ongoing events in the Middle East.





NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) annual review at the next earliest possible date, the US Embassy spokesperson said.





"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week. NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India," the spokesperson stated.





Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders.'





"The President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the US Embassy spokersperson said.





Earlier, President Biden's top national security aide was said to be in New Delhi on April 17.





Sullivan was to travel to India earlier this year in February but because of the global crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, the annual review meeting on iCET was rescheduled.





In May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden launched iCET to facilitate outcome-oriented cooperation in new and emerging technologies. iCET is co-led by the NSCS in India and the US National Security Council (NSC).





In February this year, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, while speaking at the second edition of INDUS-X Summit in New Delhi, highlighted robust defence partnership between India and the US, rooted in mutual respect and strategic convergence.





Aramane mentioned Initiatives on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched jointly by PM Modi and President Joe Biden in the year 2022.





He talked about the Defence Innovation Bridge, a significant outcome of iCET, serving as a catalyst for collaboration between US and Indian startups in the defence sector.





Meanwhile, in a regular state department briefing, the official spokesperson of the US State department, Matthew Miller reaffirmed America's relations with India and said that the latter country is an important strategic partner of the US.





"So India is the world's largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States, and I expect that to remain true," Miller said in a daily press briefing on Monday.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







