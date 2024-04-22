



Washington: The US would welcome any country interested in using its voice to further deter the Russian offensive in Ukraine and play a positive role in helping release hostages and defeating Hamas amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on April 18.





Asked how the US and the international community can use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence to end the ongoing war worldwide, Patel said, “Specifically, first in the context of Russia-Ukraine, if any country is interested in using its voice to further deter Russian aggression on the people of Ukraine, we certainly would welcome that and in the current ongoing context in Gaza, any country that believes that they can play a positive role in helping us get to a release of hostages, helping us get additional humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and helping to defeat Gaza, they certainly should and are welcome to play that role.”





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







