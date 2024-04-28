



Washington: In a demonstration of solidarity and advocacy, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) took centre stage at a conference convened by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on April 23.





With representatives from over 50 countries in attendance, the conference served as a platform to shed light on the persecution faced by Sindhi Hindus in Pakistan.





Liaquat Panhwar, a key member of the WSC US Organising Committee, gave a comprehensive overview of the situation confronting Sindhi Hindus, particularly emphasising the harrowing ordeal of individuals like Priya Kumari, a 7-year-old Sindhi Hindu girl kidnapped by a powerful feudal lord.





With meticulous detail, Panhwar elucidated the systemic oppression and threats posed by religious extremist forces in the Sindh province.





Over the past two decades, hundreds of Sindhi Hindu girls have fallen victim to forced conversions and marriages, underscoring the urgent need for international attention and intervention.





Moreover, Sindhi Hindus find themselves increasingly marginalised and pressured to abandon their ancestral homeland, compounding their plight.





During the conference, the Secretary of the USCIRF voiced a resolute commitment to take proactive measures to address the specific case of Priya Kumari. Recognising the gravity of her situation, the Secretary urged Panhwar to provide all pertinent details regarding Priya Kumari's circumstances to facilitate swift and decisive action aimed at securing her release from captivity.





The World Sindhi Congress welcomes this promising development and pledges unwavering support to initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights and dignity of Sindhi Hindus.





As advocates for justice and religious freedom, the WSC remains steadfast in its mission to amplify the voices of the oppressed and marginalised communities, ensuring that their grievances are heard on the global stage.





