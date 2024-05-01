



In a joint operation, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday.





According to a police officer, a search operation was launched in the Pethkoot forest after cordening off the area based on certain information from the intelligence agency about the presence of terrorists. Four pistols, one hand grenade and other war-like stores were recovered by the police.





The successful operation resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of arms and ammunition. A case has been registered in this regard.





Jammu and Kashmir have been on high alert since the April 28 Udhampur attack in which a Village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in an encounter with terrorists. The security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area to flush out the terrorists.





On May 4, one Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed while four others were injured after their convoy was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The attack occurred at Sanai village in Surankote.





The injured personnel were rushed to Command Hospital in Udhampur where one succumbed to his injuries.





(With Agency Input)







