

Washington: Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy and said that he has always advocated for the 'Bharat First' approach.

Further, he added that the last 10 years have seen a paradigm shift in the way India is perceived as a country. Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy has always advocated a 'Bharat First' approach. In other words, the citizens of India and their priorities have guided and dictated how our foreign policy is implemented on the ground.





The last 10 years have seen a paradigm shift in the way India is perceived as a country. The fact that PM Modi was invited to address a joint session of The US Congress - not once but twice - is a rare instance of a global leader being invited on two occasions...it is a fitting testimony to

a) the importance of the relationship,

b) PM Modi's own stature as a leader that has taken India far beyond what would have been expected by any leadership to achieve in just a decade."





