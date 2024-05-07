

The Border Roads Organisation marked its 65th Raising Day on Tuesday as Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane urged the BRO to infuse latest technology and techniques for faster completion of projects, saying automation and mechanisation will be key for it in the future.

The defence ministry in a statement said the BRO will soon commence the construction on 4.10-km long Shinkun La Tunnel. Once completed, this tunnel will become the world's highest tunnel at 15,800 ft bypassing Mila Tunnel in China at 15,590 ft.





An event was organised in New Delhi on the occasion, which was presided over by the defence secretary.





In his address, he lauded the BRO for fulfilling its responsibilities successfully in inhospitable terrain and tough weather conditions.





Aramane also recalled the valuable contribution of the BRO personnel in the relief and rescue efforts during the Silkyara tunnel collapse incident and the Sikkim floods.





He said the organisation will play an important role in the Vibrant Villages Programme, which envisages comprehensive development of select border villages.





Aramane termed the BRO an "extremely crucial" organisation which, through its infrastructure projects in the border areas, is playing a major role in the security of the country besides ensuring the socio-economic progress of the far-flung areas.





He commended the BRO for completing the projects in a time-bound manner, exuding confidence that the 'Karmayogis' will continue to ensure border infrastructure development in a record time.





Aramane urged the BRO to infuse latest technology and techniques for faster completion of projects through which human efforts will be reduced and utilised more efficiently. Automation and mechanisation will be key for the BRO in the future, he said.





Director General, BRO, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, extended greetings to all ranks of the organisation.





He stated the BRO's pan-India presence reflects its commitment to national security, connectivity and development.





Lt Gen Srinivasan added the tagline 'In the Silence of Our Great Mountains - Work Speaks' speaks volumes of the organisation's dedication, perseverance and impact on the lives of the people residing in the remotest corners of the country.





He exhorted all ranks to renew the pledge to continue 'Connecting Places Connecting People' and leaving a lasting legacy of progress, prosperity and unity.





The event also witnessed the unveiling of a compendium on Sela Tunnel as well as some books, including, 'Oonchin Sadaken', 'Path Pradarshak' and 'Path Vikas' by the defence secretary, the ministry said in a statement.





He gave away 'Excellence Awards' to the BRO personnel for the year 2023-24 and felicitated the women achievers of the organisation. The casual paid labourers, who worked in various projects such as Sela Tunnel as well as during Sikkim floods were also felicitated, it added.





Raised with just two projects in 1960 -- Project Tusker (now Vartak) in the east and Project Beacon in the north, the BRO has today become a vibrant organisation with 18 projects operating in 11 states and three Union Territories. It has now established its credentials as the leading infra construction agency in the high-altitude and difficult snow-bound areas, the statement said.





The BRO executes road construction and maintenance works at altitude ranging from 9,000 ft up to 19,000 ft along the northern and western frontiers, primarily to meet the strategic requirements of the armed forces.





"In over six decades, it has constructed over 62,214 kms of roads, 1,005 bridges, seven tunnels and 21 airfields in adverse climatic and geographical conditions along India's borders as well as in friendly countries, including Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, thus contributing towards the nation's strategic objectives," the statement said.





In 2023-24, the BRO completed a total of 125 infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,611 crore. This includes the construction of Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on Balipara-Chardwar-Tawang Road. The tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently from Itanagar virtually.





The BRO accomplished the completion of two significant airfield projects namely Bagdogra and Barrackpore, marking yet another milestone in its journey of excellence. The foundation stone for Mudh Airfield Project was laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently. The BRO aims to complete the project within just two working seasons.





Over the few years, the BRO has witnessed an "exponential surge" in budget expenditure, marking a remarkable leap forward in capabilities and impact. This increased budgetary support has empowered the organisation to undertake crucial projects, accelerate critical infrastructure development and enhance its operational readiness, the ministry said.





"The BRO has been at the forefront of promoting gender equality and inclusivity, offering key roles and opportunities to women. Officers like Col Ponung Doming is leading critical projects in eastern Ladakh. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civ) Nikita Chaudhary has played a pivotal role in successful completion of Sela Tunnel Project," it added.





