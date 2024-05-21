



Tarn Taran: In a big blow to the trans-border narcotic network on Tuesday, BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, busted a cross-border illegal weapons and drugs smuggling racket.





One person was arrested and 3.124 kg of heroin were seized by the Tarn Taran Police. They also recovered 1 pistol, 5 magazines, 111 rounds, 2 weighing scale and ₹3 lakh.





Taking to X DGP Punjab police shared, "Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with BSF busted a cross-border illegal weapons and drugs smuggling racket with arrest of 1 person and seizure of 3.124 Kg Heroin, one pistol, five magazines, 111 rounds, 2 Weighing scale and ₹3 Lakh drug money."





According to DGP of Punjab Police, drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan across the border in the Tarn Taran area.





"Investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages for more recoveries and arrests. Punjab Police is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state," DGP shared.





Earlier, the vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops detected and recovered a packet of suspected heroin from Dhanoe Kalan village, near the border area of Amritsar district of Punjab, during the night hours of Sunday.





Along with the narcotics, the troops also recovered one copper wire loop and four illuminating strips attached to the packet.





On May 19th, during the night hours, upon hearing the suspicious dropping sound near the border area of the Amritsar, on-duty BSF troops immediately rushed to the spot. They fenced off the dropping zone and initiated an extensive search operation.





In the search operation, BSF troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin, wrapped in yellow-coloured adhesive tape with one copper wire loop and four illuminating stripes. The gross weight of the recovered narcotics was around 575 grams.





According to the Press Release, "The dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted, which culminated at about 11.53 pm with the successful recovery of one packet (gross weight- 575 grams) of suspected heroin in a farming field in nearby village of Dhanoe Kalan of district Amritsar in Punjab. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape. One copper wire loop and four illuminating strips were also found attached with the packet."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







