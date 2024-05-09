



GalaxEye developed India's first indigenous drone equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), and is now working towards building the nation's first private constellation of Earth Observation satellites.





The company aims to launch its inaugural satellite, the "Drishti Mission," within a year.





GalaxEye, a space-tech startup focused on earth observation satellites, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to get access to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) cutting-edge laboratories and testing infrastructure.





GalaxEye will be the first beneficiary of IN-SPACe's state-of-the-art coworking and testing facilities in Ahmedabad.





In 2023, GalaxEye developed India's first indigenous drone equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), and is now working towards building the nation's first private constellation of Earth Observation satellites.





The company aims to launch its inaugural satellite, the "Drishti Mission," within a year, which will be India's first and the world's highest-resolution multi-sensor imaging satellite.





GalaxEye's innovative approach revolves around multi-sensor earth observation satellites equipped with the proprietary "Drishti Sensor," a modern technology that overcomes cloud cover limitations, enabling high-quality imaging regardless of weather conditions.





This technology empowers security clients with enhanced situational awareness, enabling effective monitoring of terrain modifications and object movements in any weather scenario, crucial for mission preparation, border patrols, and disaster management.





"This partnership marks a transformative chapter not only for GalaxEye but for the entire field of space exploration," said Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye. "By collaborating with IN-SPACe and leveraging their state-of-the-art facilities, we are poised to revolutionize the way we gather and analyse data from Earth's orbit."





(With Agency Inputs)











