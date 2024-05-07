



NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday criticised the Justin Trudeau-led Canada government for allowing the "celebration and glorification of violence", adding that "democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression".





Replying to media queries regarding a float in a Nagar Kirtan parade that was recently taken out in Malton, Canada, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership."





"Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession.





Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them," said Jaiswal.





"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilised society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," the MEA spokesperson said.





"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear. We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," said the MEA.





