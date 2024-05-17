



Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today arrived here in Srinagar on a two-day visit and met various delegations and is likely to chair a security review meeting tomorrow.





Shah arrived at a Srinagar hotel where he was welcomed by the local BJP leaders.





The General Secretary of the local BJP unit, Sunil Sharma, said that Shah’s visit to Kashmir is not political.





“Elections are underway. The voter turnout on May 13 is a huge success of the Central Government’s policies, including the abrogation of Article 370,” he told reporters.





“I think the Home Minister is coming to review the measures from a security point of view to increase the turnout and create an atmosphere of peace. There is no political activity but the BJP workers will meet him and discuss the party’s organisational matters,” he added.





Shah is likely to be briefed about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the top security brass as the Lok Sabha elections will be followed by the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.





Several delegations including those of Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals, Sikhs, Dal Dwellers and residents of Karnah Kupwara, Sarpanchs and some individuals met him at the hotel. The meetings lasted for several hours.





The leader of the Pahari delegation, Abdul Majeed Zindadil said that they put forth various demands before the HM and also thanked him for granting the community ST status.





“We thanked him for granting Scheduled Tribe status. We also sought construction of Sadna tunnel so that Tanghdar region remains connected with Kashmir throughout the year”, he said.





“We will express our gratitude to the Home Minister for the ST status and promised to repay the BJP with our full support whenever needed. We will work according to his directions. However, we expressed our unhappiness about BJP not fielding their candidate in Kashmir. However, we will completely abide by whatever decision he takes,” he said.





Another leader Mohammad Younus Khan said that the HM asked them not to vote for dynasties, including the NC, PDP and Congress. “He asked us to vote for anyone else we prefer, except them,” he added.





The Sikh delegation led by Damodar Singh also met the HM and raised various issues faced by the community.





“We raised the issue of unemployment of our youth. Our language should be introduced in Universities to preserve it, as our holy book is written in this language. It should also be introduced in colleges and universities to ensure it is taught to future generations,” he said.





He said that they raised the issue of the reservation for the Sikh community in jobs and Assembly. “All the Sikhs in Kashmir, whether they live in Baramulla, Uri, or Keran, are Paharis, but they are not counted among the Paharis. There are reserved seats for Pandits, but we have no reservation in the Assembly,” he said.





(With Agency Inputs)








