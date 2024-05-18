

The spacecraft around Earth and Moon felt the impact equally hard as plasma blasted off from the Sun in a series of seven coronal mass ejections that made its way through the inner solar system.

In February 2022, over 35 Starlink satellites began falling back on Earth, lighting up the skies in an illuminated trail. They had been launched just days before when they were hit by a geomagnetic storm from the Sun.

On May 8 and 9, one of the strongest solar storms in over two decades slammed into Earth and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on alert. The solar storm was bound to hit not just the planet, but also the infrastructure around the planet and the Moon.





What Happened?





The solar eruptions were the result of activity peaking on the Sun as it blasted plasma and material throughout the solar system, hitting the inner planets, including Earth.





A solar storm is a disturbance on the Sun, releasing energy in the form of solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), or solar wind. When these charged particles reach Earth, they interact with the planet's magnetic field, potentially causing geomagnetic storms.





These storms can impact various technologies, including satellite communications, power grids, and GPS navigation systems. Additionally, they pose potential risks to astronauts and airline passengers due to increased radiation exposure.





ISRO On Alert





ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) in Karnataka's Hassan and Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal became the fortress for tirelessly monitoring, and safeguarding the satellites orbiting our planet.





MCF carries out operations related to initial orbit raising of satellites, in-orbit payload testing, and on-orbit operations throughout the life of these satellites. The operations involve continuous tracking, telemetry and commanding.





With a keen eye on the tell-tale signs of geomagnetic upheaval, the MCF team remained vigilant, ready to act swiftly to protect the assets as solar material hurtled towards Earth.





As the solar storm came close, subtle changes in spacecraft behaviour raised concerns. Variations in momentum wheel speeds and electrical currents were particularly noticeable in spacecrafts with one-sided panels, which prompted the team to command adjustments.





As energies surged, threatening the delicate balance of satellites, ISRO's proactive measures came to the fore. With precision and foresight, certain sensors were deactivated as a precautionary measure, ensuring the continued functionality of critical systems.





Moreover, ISRO's network of 30 geostationary satellites remained unscathed, steadfast in their mission as they observed the planet. Notably, Earth observation satellites, integral to monitoring our planet's pulse, operated flawlessly, without being hampered by the solar storm.





However, the storm's impact was not without consequence. Heightened atmospheric density, a consequence of solar activity, could have enhanced the descent of satellites, demanding swift intervention.





"The Navigation Centre has not noticed any significant degradation in the NaVIC service metrices till now, indicating no or negligible impact from the geomagnetic storm," ISRO confirmed.





(With Agency Inputs)







