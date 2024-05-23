



The Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved yet another milestone by successfully landing a C-130J aircraft using Night Vision Goggles (NVG) at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector. The IAF announced this significant achievement on X, emphasising how the successful operation enhances its operational reach and defence preparedness.





IAF's Strategic Airlift Boosted By C-130J And C-17





The Indian Air Force’s capabilities have seen significant enhancement with the induction of strategic airlift aircraft, notably the C-130J Hercules in February 2011 and the C-17 in September 2013. Over the past decade, both the C-17 and C-130 have proven their strategic lift capabilities in various missions within India and internationally.





These aircraft have been pivotal in operational joint training exercises, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, Vaccine Diplomacy during the Covid-19 pandemic, and evacuation operations, including the airlift of stranded Indians from Ukraine and the Silkyara tunnel evacuation in Uttarakhand.





Advanced Avionics And STOL Capabilities





The C-130J is a state-of-the-art aircraft featuring a two-pilot flight station and Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) capabilities. It is equipped with fully integrated digital avionics, allowing for all-weather, day-night operations using Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) and infrared thermal imagery. Additionally, the aircraft includes colour multifunctional liquid crystal displays and Head-Up Displays (HUD) with advanced navigation systems, including dual inertial navigation and GPS, enhancing its operational versatility across various terrains.





Showcasing Unmatched Versatility In Adverse Conditions





Designed to operate on rugged and unprepared surfaces, the C-130J also features a digital moving map display, low-power colour radar, and fully integrated defensive systems. The aircraft's remarkable capabilities were underscored during a night evacuation of Indians from an unprepared airfield in Sudan in April last year, conducted without landing or crash facilities, showcasing the professionalism of IAF pilots. In January this year, the IAF achieved an important milestone in its operational capabilities when a C-130J aircraft successfully completed its first night landing at the Kargil airstrip.





