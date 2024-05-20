



Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a man working at Goa Shipyard Naval base in Goa for allegedly sharing secret and crucial information related to the Navy with Pakistan secret agency ‘Inter Service Intelligence (ISI)’ after being honey trapped by a woman, said senior ATS officials on Sunday. They said an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 121-A (for conspiring to wage war against Indian Government} has been registered against the accused at the ATS police station in Lucknow.





In a press note shared by UPATS, a senior police official stated the accused was identified as Ram Singh, 31, a resident of Ramwapur village of Pipraich, Gorakhpur.





He said the accused worked at Goa Naval base where several fighter ships like INS Vikramaditya, INS Vikrant, Swarana, Subhadra etc arrived. He said the accused does insulation work for a repairing company at Mercury ship at the shipyard.





He said the accused received a friend request from a profile named Kirti, and gradually he developed closeness with her after having regular conversation with her for some months. He said the woman later asked him to click photographs of Naval officers coming to the shipyard to share it further with the ISI handlers.





He said the accused even received money in his bank accounts from different suspicious accounts to transfer it to other ISI agents. He said he has been sending ISI money through different money wallets.





The official said the accused has been further interrogated about other ISI agents.





(With Agency Inputs)







