



Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have attached property of self styled terrorist commander in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.





A Police spokesperson said, “They have attached property of self styled Commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh @Saifullah@Khalid who is involved in various terror related cases in Shopian & adjoining districts.





“He is also involved in instigating budding youth to join terrorist ranks”, he said.





Continuing its crackdown on terror ecosystem, police attached property including land and partial residential house of a self-styled terrorist commander in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.





A Police spokesperson said, “Police in Shopian under the supervision of SSP Shopian Ms Tanushree-IPS in collaboration with revenue authorities attached property of a self-styled terrorist commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh @ Saifullah @ Khalid son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh resident of Chotipora Shopian. The property includes 01 Kanal & 10 Marlas of land under survey No. 1165 situated at Chotipora Shopian and a partial residential house.”





“The said active terrorist is involved in a number of terror related cases in district Shopian as well as neighbouring districts. It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorist is highly involved in instigating/ motivating gullible and budding youth to join the ranks of terrorists. This action became inevitable in view of his continuous involvement in terrorism and spoiling the career of poor, innocent & gullible youth of the area”, he said.





Police is committed to take such steps in future also against such anti-national and subversive elements to eradicate the roots of terrorism and maintain peace, security and tranquillity in the valley.





(With Agency Inputs)







