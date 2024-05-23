



Srinagar: Security forces Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition from a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said.





"On specific inputs from military intelligence, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Dardnar Forest, Kupwara today," Army's Chinar Corps said in a post of X.





During the search, RPG rounds, hand grenades, a pistol, ammunition and other "war-like stores" have been recovered, the Army said.





(With Agency Inputs)







