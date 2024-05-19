Robotic Surveillance Platform Manufactured By Bharat Electronics Limited BEL
BEL's Robotic Surveillance Platform is an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV). The vehicle is capable of navigating to user specified waypoints while detecting and avoiding obstacles.
A robotic surveillance platform is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that can navigate to specified waypoints, detect and avoid obstacles, and perform surveillance and patrolling. It can also stream high-definition video and operate during the day or night.
BEL's Robotic surveillance platforms uses sensors, and hi-technology to navigate environments, detect anomalies, and report them. It can move in complex terrain, work for longer periods of time, and are cost-effective.
In summary, the UGV is a powerful tool that enhances security by providing precise surveillance capabilities. Whether it’s monitoring critical infrastructure, safeguarding public spaces, or ensuring workplace safety, this robotic platform is at the forefront of security technology.
Features And Application
Operational capabilities: Endurance up to 4 hours, Max. Speed 3.6Km/HrWaypoint Navigation and Remote Control operationHigh-Definition Video StreamingDay and Night operationObstacle Detection and Obstacle AvoidanceSurveillance and Patrolling applications
