



Ljubljana: Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, announced the government's approval of recognising the independent Palestinian state. This decision, akin to recent moves by Spain, Norway, and the Republic of Ireland, underscores Slovenia's stance on the Palestinian cause, Al Jazeera reported.





Golob made the announcement during a press conference in Ljubljana, emphasising the government's commitment to acknowledging Palestine's sovereignty. However, the decision awaits the endorsement of Slovenia's parliament, with a vote scheduled for Tuesday, as confirmed by parliament speaker Urska Klakocar Zupancic.





Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed opposition to Slovenia's move, hoping that Slovenian lawmakers would reject the motion. Katz's stance reflects Israel's concern over what it perceives as a reward for Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza. The decision aligns with broader European efforts to exert pressure on Israel to address the Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.





Prime Minister Golob urged an immediate halt to hostilities between Israel and Hamas, emphasising the importance of peace. The Slovenian government's symbolic gesture was evident as it raised the Palestinian flag alongside its own and the EU's flags in front of its building in downtown Ljubljana.





The decision by Slovenia follows similar actions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recognised Palestine officially, drawing ire from Israel. Among EU member states, several have already recognised Palestine, including Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria. Malta is also considering recognition, while Britain and Australia are contemplating similar moves.





However, France has maintained that the timing is not conducive to recognition, echoing Germany's stance on preferring a two-state solution through dialogue rather than unilateral approaches. Denmark's recent rejection of a bill to recognise Palestine adds complexity to the European consensus on the matter.





Notably, Norway, previously aligned with the US position, has shifted its stance, indicating a loss of confidence in the effectiveness of the existing strategy.





Israel launched a war on Gaza after Hamas, which governs the territory, led an attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,139 people, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics. Hamas also seized around 250 people as hostages.





At least 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza health officials, Al Jazeera reported.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







