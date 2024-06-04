



The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi fighter jet crashed on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police stated. Ahead of the crash, both the pilot and co-pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft successfully ejected from the plane. However, they sustained minor injuries, following which, they were taken to the HAL hospital.





The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale told news agency PTI.





The jet was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second-in-command Biswas.





After the plane crashed, it caught fire, which was doused. The parts of the fighter jet are now laid over a 500-meter radius, Karale said.





After the crash, teams from the Indian Air Force, HAL security, and technical units visited the spot for inspection.





Sukhoi's Ejection System



Sukhoi fighter jets utilize the zero-zero NPP Zvezda K-36DM ejection seat, which is manufactured by Russia.





The zero-zero capability was designed to help pilots eject upward from unrecoverable scenarios during low-altitude or low-speed flight, as well as ground mishaps.





Before the introduction of zero-zero, ejections could only be done above minimum altitudes and airspeeds. However, with this feature, ejections have become much easier and more secure.





The ejection seat consists of the overall 'Egress' system, which means the "way to exit."





(With Agency Inputs)







