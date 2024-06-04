



Rawalpindi: Tragedy struck in Sargodha as a Christian man, Nazir Masih, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night following a brutal mob attack, Dawn reported.





The 70-year-old had been fighting for his life for eight days at a hospital after sustaining severe head injuries in the assault.





The incident unfolded on May 25 in Sargodha's Mujahid Colony, where Nazir and other Christians were accused of blasphemy, sparking violent outrage among locals. Police intervened to rescue Nazir and two Christian families from the enraged mob, who were bent on lynching them and storming the homes of other minority community members in the area.





Despite police intervention, Nazir suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Despite undergoing two surgeries, he tragically passed away on Sunday night, as reported by Dawn.





Nazir's funeral prayers were held on Monday in the same street where the attack occurred. Family members, grieving the loss, gathered at their residence in Mujahid Colony, where heavy police presence ensured security during the sombre ceremony.





According to Nazir's relative Irfan, the funeral prayers took place amidst an atmosphere of sorrow and tension, with police deployed to safeguard the family and their home. Later, Nazir was laid to rest in the Gillwala graveyard.





DPO Assad Malhi disclosed that Nazir's body underwent a post-mortem examination at Sargodha District Hospital before being transferred to Rawalpindi. Security measures were implemented during the funeral to prevent any potential disturbances.





In light of Nazir's death, murder charges were added to the case, alongside existing terrorism charges and other offences related to the violent incident.





Following the initial outbreak of violence, police detained numerous suspects and filed charges against hundreds in connection with the allegations of blasphemy, stemming from claims of burnt pages of the Holy Quran discovered outside Nazir Masih's residence, Dawn reported.





