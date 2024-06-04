



Srinagar: A man was held with ammunition during a Seek and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Nagri area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.





Police launch an investigation





An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that in a joint operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police on specific intelligence, a specific SADO was launched at general Area of Nagri wherein a Naka was also established at Nagri Park by Kupwara police based on specific of Police





He said that in this joint operation, one suspected individual Aijaz Ah Parry son of Gulam Ah Parry resident of Kunan Poshpura was apprehended along with 01xHand Grenade, 01xPistol with 01 Magazine and 04 Rds of 9mm ammunition along with other incriminating material.





He said that police have started an investigation in this regard.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







