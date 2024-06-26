



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met journalists from 10 Eurasian countries on an immersion visit to India on Tuesday.





He discussed New Delhi's long-standing ties with the countries and the transformation unfolding in India in the last decade.





The EAM also appreciated the interests of journalists in greater exchanges with India.





"Delighted to meet journalists from 10 Eurasian countries who are on an India immersion visit. Spoke to them about our long-standing ties, the transformation unfolding in India over the last decade and its prospects for the Global South. Nice to see their interest in greater exchanges with India," Jaishankar posted on X.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met the envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand here in the national capital on Tuesday.





Kuwaiti Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali called on Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.





"Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relations, interests of the Indian community and welfare of Indian workers in Kuwait," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.





"Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure," he added.





Jaishankar also met Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne in New Delhi today.





"Pleased to meet Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne today. Discussed recent developments in our bilateral relations, including my visit to Colombo," he posted on X.





"Wish her a successful tenure," Jaishankar added.





New Zealand High Commissioner, Patrick John Rata also called on the EAM, and discussed ties between nations.





"Welcomed New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata today at Ministry of External Affairs. Discussed India-New Zealand relationship and its many possibilities," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





"Wished him a successful tenure," he said.





The EAM also held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo and thanked her for consistent support in the relationship between both nations.





Taking to his official X handle, Jaishankar said, "Very pleased to speak to Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo of Panama. Thanked her for her consistent support of the India-Panama relationship."





"Will remain in close touch," he added.





Meanwhile, China's Ambassador to India called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday evening, and discussed the bilateral relationship between India and China.





Upon receiving the Chinese envoy, Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote "Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress."





He also wished him a "successful tenure," through the post on X.





